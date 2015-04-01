BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
April 1 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* Terminated distribution agreement for Russia and evaluates an alternative sales strategy for India
* Decided to make reservations in interim results for Q1 of 2015 for doubtful receivables, with a negative effect on results of about 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.80 million)
($1 = 8.6020 Swedish crowns)
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year