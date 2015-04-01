April 1 Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Terminated distribution agreement for Russia and evaluates an alternative sales strategy for India

* Decided to make reservations in interim results for Q1 of 2015 for doubtful receivables, with a negative effect on results of about 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.80 million)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6020 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)