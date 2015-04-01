UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
April 1 Fastjet Plc
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing to raise gross proceeds of at least 50 million stg (approximately $75 million)
* Issue of new ordinary shares at 1 penny per share
* Net proceeds of fundraising will be deployed in two key areas - expansion working capital and acquisition of aircraft
* Placing is being conducted principally by way of an accelerated book-building process launched immediately
* Liberum capital acting as global co-ordinator and Liberum and WH Ireland Ltd are acting as joint bookrunners
* Growth for 2015 seen to come both from existing routes from Tanzania base and addition of new operations in Zambia and Zimbabwe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.