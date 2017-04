April 1 Carillion Plc

* Carillion wins UK construction contracts worth £123 million

* Work has now started and is scheduled for completion in May 2016

* Has also been selected as preferred bidder to deliver 260 luxury managed apartments in central manchester under select property group's newly-launched citysuites brand

* Contract, which is worth £34 million, is due for completion in January 2017