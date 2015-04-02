BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
April 2 Premier Oil Plc :
* Discovery at Zebedee, Falkland Islands
* Discovered 81 feet of net oil-bearing reservoir and 55 feet of net gas-bearing reservoir Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.