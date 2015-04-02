April 2 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
AG :
* Resolves on capital increase against contribution in kind
to acquire the Gutenberg-Galerie in Leipzig
* Resolved on an increase of company's share capital by an
amount of 2,182,567.00 euros from 20,017,811.00 euros to
22,200,378.00 euros
* To calculate amount of capital increase and number of new
shares to be issued by DEMIRE, a value of 4.028 euros per share
of DEMIRE was applied
* After registration of execution of capital increase with
commercial register, Ketom AG will hold approximately 9.83
percent in share capital of DEMIRE
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)