April 2 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Resolves on capital increase against contribution in kind to acquire the Gutenberg-Galerie in Leipzig

* Resolved on an increase of company's share capital by an amount of 2,182,567.00 euros from 20,017,811.00 euros to 22,200,378.00 euros

* To calculate amount of capital increase and number of new shares to be issued by DEMIRE, a value of 4.028 euros per share of DEMIRE was applied

* After registration of execution of capital increase with commercial register, Ketom AG will hold approximately 9.83 percent in share capital of DEMIRE