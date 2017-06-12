Allied Irish Banks IPO orders below 4.40 euros risk missing out -bookrunner
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
(Corrects in headline to "KOP" from "KPO")
June 12 Akastor Asa
* Agrees to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group plc
* Definitive agreement to sell kop surface products ("kop") to weir group plc ("weir") (lon:weir) for usd 114 million on a debt- and cash-free basis
* Transaction will generate an estimated accounting gain of approximately nok 700 million to akastor to be recognized upon closing, expected to occur in q3 2017
* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Ba-Hr lawfirm has acted as legal advisor
* KOP is headquartered in Singapore and is a supplier of surface wellheads, trees, valves and actuators to the oil and gas industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to rival Boeing in the race for new business at the Paris Airshow on Thursday, as a late haul of almost 100 aircraft failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of the American firm's new 737 model.