April 7 Q-free ASA :

* Q-Free has received an order from The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) related to the on-going Gothenburg congestion charging project in Sweden at a value of 16 million Norwegian crowns ($2.01 million)

* Order is related to options in the initial contract, regulating service and maintenance periods

* Order will be delivered within end of 2017