April 8 Trinity Exploration And Production Plc :

* Strategic review

* Framework of formal sale process and commencement of offer period

* Has received a number of conditional proposals and expressions of interest in relation to certain of company's assets

* During Q1, Trinity's net production averaged 3,433 boepd