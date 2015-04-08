BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
April 8 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Takes important hurdle to implement the restructuring measures
* No action for annulment against resolutions adopted by second bondholders' meeting
* Trading of DF bond hoped to be resumed shortly
* Board of management expects all relevant conditions precedent for amendment of terms and conditions of bond to be fulfilled by end of April
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.