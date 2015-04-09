April 9 Atea ASA :

* Acquires cloud and outsourcing provider in the Baltics, UAB Baltnetos Komunikacijos (Baltneta)

* Says agreed enterprise value is 10.4 million euros (90.3 million Norwegian crowns)

* Says transaction has been approved by Lithuanian competition authorities and will have effect as of April 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)