April 9 Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc

* Sarco engng - acquisition

* Acquired entire issued share capital of Asepco Corporation (asepco) for £7.0 million

* Asepco will operate as part of our Watson-Marlow fluid technology group

* Purchase consideration excludes any cash or debt balances and will be financed from group's existing cash resources

* Acquisition is expected to provide a small benefit to group earnings per share from 2015