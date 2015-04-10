April 10 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Q4 production release
* Continue to focus on execution of our defined strategy
* Record quarterly and full year aluminium production, new
Jharsuguda-II and Korba-II smelters ramping up well
* Despite volatile commodity markets, remain confident in
diversified business model
* Continued strong production in Q4 at Copper India leading
to record annual copper cathode production
* Record quarterly and full year production at Lanjigarh
Alumina refinery
* Q4 oil & gas production at normalised level, full year
production lower due to planned maintenance shutdown in Q2
FY2015
* Commenced iron ore production at Karnataka, final
approvals awaited at GOA; record annual production of pig iron
