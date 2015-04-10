April 10 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Q4 production release

* Continue to focus on execution of our defined strategy

* Record quarterly and full year aluminium production, new Jharsuguda-II and Korba-II smelters ramping up well

* Despite volatile commodity markets, remain confident in diversified business model

* Continued strong production in Q4 at Copper India leading to record annual copper cathode production

* Record quarterly and full year production at Lanjigarh Alumina refinery

* Q4 oil & gas production at normalised level, full year production lower due to planned maintenance shutdown in Q2 FY2015

* Commenced iron ore production at Karnataka, final approvals awaited at GOA; record annual production of pig iron