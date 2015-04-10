Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 10 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Has signed a contract worth 168 million Norwegian crowns ($20.75 million) to supply communications equipment and integrate this into Norway`s NASAMS air defence system
* Deliveries are scheduled over a period of 2 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1042 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order