Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Cliq Digital AG :
* Announces adjustment of its preliminary results published on Feb. 23 due to post balance sheet event
* Says that technical service provider in Mexico was disconnected by leading mobile operator Telcel
* Consequently Cliq Digital is no longer able to provide its customers with services in Mexico
* Management board seeks to clarify current situation and examines alternative sales opportunities
* Full year 2014 Revenue and EBITDA unaffected
* Negative effect on full year 2014 net income is 0.8 million euros ($846,720)
* Sees positive start into financial year 2015 with increase in revenues expected
* Disconnection of technical facilitator will also have an impact on 2015 figures
* Despite negative development on mexican market, expects to increase its revenues in Q1 of 2015 compared to previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
