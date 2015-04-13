April 13 Asetek A/S :

* Announces final result of subsequent offering

* Says in total, 480,029 new shares were subscribed for at a subscription price of 10 Norwegian crowns per share

* As a result of this, Asetek will allocate and issue 480,029 new shares, raising gross proceeds of 4,800,290 crowns ($592,475)

* Says subsequent offering is managed by Arctic Securities AS and Carnegie AS