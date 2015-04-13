Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Asetek A/S :
* Announces final result of subsequent offering
* Says in total, 480,029 new shares were subscribed for at a subscription price of 10 Norwegian crowns per share
* As a result of this, Asetek will allocate and issue 480,029 new shares, raising gross proceeds of 4,800,290 crowns ($592,475)
* Says subsequent offering is managed by Arctic Securities AS and Carnegie AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1021 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order