UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
April 13 Galasys Plc :
* Placing of new shares and collaboration agreement
* Proposed placing of 9,985,655 new ordinary shares at 30 pence per new ordinary share
* Placing price represents a premium of about 33.3 pct to closing mid-market price as of April 10
Following issue of new ordinary shares total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 76,556,693
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.