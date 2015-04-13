April 13 Galasys Plc :

* Placing of new shares and collaboration agreement

* Proposed placing of 9,985,655 new ordinary shares at 30 pence per new ordinary share

* Placing price represents a premium of about 33.3 pct to closing mid-market price as of April 10

* Following issue of new ordinary shares total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 76,556,693