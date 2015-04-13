UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 ContextVision AB :
* Ann-Charlotte Linderoth has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
* Says change will be effective from April 15
* Former CFO Bengt Hunyadi has decided to leave company to pursue another career Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.