April 13 Jp Morgan Securities

* Proposed placing

* Intention to sell part of Spire Healthcare Group Plc Holding

* Cinven, through certain of its funds as defined below, announces that it intends to sell part of its shareholding in Spire Healthcare Group

* Disposal will be through a placing of shares in Spire to institutional investors

* Offering is expected to comprise approximately 40.1 million spire ordinary shares equivalent to approximately 10.0 pct of Spire's issued ordinary share capital

* Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately Further company coverage: [ ]