April 14 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Reports full year net profit of 41.9 million Swiss francs ($43 million) attributable to shareholders of parent company after a loss of 157.7 million Swiss francs for full year 2013

* Full year revenue increases by 13.1 percent to 250.5 million Swiss francs compared to full year 2013 revenue of 221.4 million Swiss francs

* Targets real estate sales of 120.9 million Swiss francs for full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9785 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)