Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Stratec Biomedical Ag
* FY net profit rose 30.3 percent to 20.2 million eur
* FY sales rose 13.2 percent to 144.9 million eur
* Dividend 0.70 eurper share versus 0.60 eurper share year ago
* Says 2014 sales at eur 144.9 million (+13.2%; previous year: eur 128.0m)
* Says ebit at eur 24.6 million (+26.0%; previous year: eur 19.5m)
* Says consolidated net income at eur 20.2 million (+30.3%; previous year: eur 15.5m)
* Says earnings per share at eur 1.71 (+29.6%; previous year: eur 1.32)
* Says financial forecast confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order