April 14 Recipharm publ AB :

* Made an equity investment in Synthonics inc and purchased $2.0 million of preferred stock in company

* Further $2.0 million of preferred stock will be purchased upon Synthonics' achievement of certain milestones, which could be expected during 2016

* Synthonics and Recipharm have entered into a joint development agreement under which Synthonics gains access to Recipharm's expertise in drug development

