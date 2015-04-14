April 14 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies (KONGSBERG) has been awarded a contract by Saipem for delivery of subsea structures for the gas export pipeline project of the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project

* The design has commenced in January 2015 and the APS will be tested and ready for installation by the end of July 2015

* Deal value is about 80 million Norwegian crowns ($10.00 million)