April 15 Uk Oil & Gas Investments Plc

* Clarification of press comment

* Clarification of press comment

* In relation to upgrade of its horse hill discovery, london quoted uk oil & gas investments plc (lse aim: ukog) wishes to repeat and clarify a number of points

* Further development work in form of appraisal drilling, well testing and assessment of recovery factors will be required to seek to quantify net resources in relation to company's licence areas and to prove its commerciality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: