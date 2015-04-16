BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Formycon AG :
* Successfully completes capital increase from approved capital
* With successful completion of this transaction, company's registered capital rises from 8,626,683.00 euros to 9,062,603.00 euros, an increase of 435,920.00 euros ($465,868)
* Newly issued shares have been privately placed to selected institutional investors and family offices, notably including a U.S. Healthcare fund, at a price of 25.50 euros per share
* Proceeds from share placement in gross amount of 11,115,960.00 euros
($1 = 0.9357 euros)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million