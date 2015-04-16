April 16 Formycon AG :

* Successfully completes capital increase from approved capital

* With successful completion of this transaction, company's registered capital rises from 8,626,683.00 euros to 9,062,603.00 euros, an increase of 435,920.00 euros ($465,868)

* Newly issued shares have been privately placed to selected institutional investors and family offices, notably including a U.S. Healthcare fund, at a price of 25.50 euros per share

* Proceeds from share placement in gross amount of 11,115,960.00 euros

