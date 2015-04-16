April 16 Unite Group Plc

* Proposed placing of up to 9.99 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital

* Announces a proposed placing of up to 20.1 million new ordinary shares of 25 pence each

* Half of net placing proceeds will be used to acquire new units in Unite student accommodation fund

* Expected that capital will be fully committed within next 12 months