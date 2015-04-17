BRIEF-AvangardCo Investments Public Q4 net loss widens to $56.6 mln
* Q4 consolidated revenue $79.6 million versus $53.7 million year ago
April 17 Ricardo Plc :
* Ricardo to acquire Lloyd's register rail
* For a total cash consideration of £42.5 million
* LR Rail will transfer to Ricardo on a cash-free and debt-free basis, payable in cash at completion
* Acquisition will be immediately enhancing to underlying earnings.
LONDON, March 29 European travel and tourism company TUI reiterated its target of reaching at least 10 percent growth in underlying full-year operating profit after seeing solid demand for Winter and Summer bookings.