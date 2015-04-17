April 17 Ricardo Plc :

* Ricardo to acquire Lloyd's register rail

* For a total cash consideration of £42.5 million

* LR Rail will transfer to Ricardo on a cash-free and debt-free basis, payable in cash at completion

* Acquisition will be immediately enhancing to underlying earnings.