Britain's easyJet says it needs aviation deal after Brexit
LONDON, March 29 Britain's easyJet said it wanted a straightforward bilateral aviation agreement between the UK and the European Union as a minimum in a Brexit deal.
April 17 Draganfly Investments Ltd :
* Statement regarding share price movement
* Not aware of any reason that would lead to such a movement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.