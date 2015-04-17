BRIEF-Westinghouse Electric files for bankruptcy
* Co, and certain of its subsidiaries and affiliates, filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
April 17 Neschen AG :
* Files application for the opening of self-administered insolvency proceedings
* Despite extensive negotiations with principal creditor refinancing of 24.3 million euros ($26 million) (plus 20 million euros debtor warrant bond) failed
* Intention is now to use insolvency proceedings to reduce company's indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with $9.8 billion in liabilities as of the end of December.