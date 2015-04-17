April 17 Neschen AG :

* Files application for the opening of self-administered insolvency proceedings

* Despite extensive negotiations with principal creditor refinancing of 24.3 million euros ($26 million) (plus 20 million euros debtor warrant bond) failed

* Intention is now to use insolvency proceedings to reduce company's indebtedness