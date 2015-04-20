April 20 NR Investments Ltd:

* Possible offer for Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Offer by a vehicle to be established by NR Holdings Ltd and Suek Plc

* Has committed to underwrite $100 million of new equity to be issued as part of recapitalisation

* Open offer and recapitalisation are only options available to co that will preserve value for ARMS shareholders in short to medium term.

* NRH urges shareholders to vote in favour of resolutions to be proposed at general meeting on 22 April 2015

* NRH and Suek are considering a possible cash offer, to be made by a special purpose vehicle jointly owned and controlled by NRH and Suek