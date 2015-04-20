April 20 NR Investments Ltd:
* Possible offer for Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* Offer by a vehicle to be established by NR Holdings Ltd
and Suek Plc
* Has committed to underwrite $100 million of new equity to
be issued as part of recapitalisation
* Open offer and recapitalisation are only options available
to co that will preserve value for ARMS shareholders in short to
medium term.
* NRH urges shareholders to vote in favour of resolutions to
be proposed at general meeting on 22 April 2015
* NRH and Suek are considering a possible cash offer, to be
made by a special purpose vehicle jointly owned and controlled
by NRH and Suek
