UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 Volvo
* Says Martin Lundstedt appointed president and CEO of the Volvo Group
* Martin Lundstedt will assume his position in October 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.