April 22 ATOSS Software AG :

* Reports strong performance in first quarter of 2015

* Q1 sales up by 11 percent year on year to 10.7 million euros ($11.48 million)

* Q1 operating profits (EBIT) at 2.8 million euros were 10 pct higher than in year before

* Outlook for company's continuing development in 2015 is positive

* Anticipates continuing growth in 2015 for the tenth year in succession Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)