UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 SKF AB * Says opens hybrid production channel in its manufacturing facility in Jakarta, Indonesia * Says has secured a contract for the supply of wheel hub bearing units for the Honda Jazz model. The agreement is valid until 2017 and deliveries will commence during the second half of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.