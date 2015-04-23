Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 InTiCa Systems AG :
* Publishes annual report for FY 2014 - positive start into 2015 backs outlook
* FY preliminary figures confirmed
* Q1 increased sales of 11.0 million euros ($11.79 million) versus 10.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 1.4 million euros and earnings before tax of 0.24 million euros
* Further rise in sales and improved earnings expected for fiscal 2015
* Expects group sales in 2015 to be around 44 million euros, with a material cost ratio of around 58.5 pct and an EBIT margin of around 2.5 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order