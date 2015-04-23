April 23 Ludwig Beck Am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :

* Concludes first quarter of 2015 at previous year's level - trade slides noticeably into the red

* Q1 gross sales in amount of 21.7 million euros ($23.23 million) (previous year: 21.8 million euros)

* Q1 gross profit reached 8.5 million euros (previous year: 8.8 million euros)

* Q1 loss after taxes was 0.1 million euros in comparison to earnings of 0.2 million euros in previous year

* Goal for 2015 is to generate an increase in consolidated sales between 2 pct and 4 pct, and an EBIT of about 10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)