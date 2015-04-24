April 24 Realtech AG :

* Reports Q1 group revenue increased by 9 pct to 9.2 million euros ($9.93 million) (Q1 2014: 8.4 million euros)

* Says Q1 operating profit (EBIT) improved from minus 1.0 million euros to 0.0 million euros

* Q1 net income rises by 1.0 million euros compared with first three months of previous year to minus 0.1 million euros

* Continues to expect operating profit (EBIT) for 2015 fiscal year to improve in range between 0.0 million euros and 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9261 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)