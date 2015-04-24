BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Skanska Ab
* Skanska has signed a contract with SPP Fastigheter regarding transfer of the office property Österport 7 in Malmö.
* The deal is implemented as a corporate transaction where the purchase price is based on an underlying property value of SEK 330 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.