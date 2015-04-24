BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Skanska Ab
* commercial property and a parking garage in Jessheim, Norway. The contract value is NOK 316 million, about SEK 340 million, which will be included in order bookings for Skanska Norway for the second quarter of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.