BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :
* Secures acquisition of commercial portfolio
* About half of commercial properties with a total rental space of approx. 88,500 square metres are located in Rhine-Main region and about half are located in Dresden
* Initial rental yield based on net purchase price of approx. 116 million euros ($126 million) is approx. 8 percent
* Completion of this transaction is scheduled for October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.