April 24 Kungsleden AB

* Says issues a bond loan of SEK 375 million

* Says final maturity date in May 2017

* The bond loan pays a fixed rate coupon of 1.20 per cent.

* Kungsleden intends to list the bond loan on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in the coming 12 months.