S.Korea c.bank says rising household debt may be capping consumption
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
April 27 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* By mutual agreement, Board of Directors of Vardia Insurance Group ASA (Vardia) and Ivar S. Williksen have agreed that he will resign as President and CEO of Vardia with effect from April 24
* Rune Olsen Arneberg, Executive Vice President and COO of Vardia, is appointed as Interim CEO effective from same date
* Chairman of Board, Åge Korsvold, will act as Executive Chairman until further notice
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.