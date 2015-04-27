S.Korea c.bank says rising household debt may be capping consumption
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
April 27 Finlab AG :
* FY 2014 net profit nears 10 million euros ($10.87 million)
* Says will be able to generate another positive result in FY 2015
* In FY there were also increases in revenues to 2.7 million euros (prior year 1.4 million euros) and other operating income to 10.3 million euros (prior year 3.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 5 On March 29, El Salvador made a little bit of history.
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.