April 27 Finlab AG :

* FY 2014 net profit nears 10 million euros ($10.87 million)

* Says will be able to generate another positive result in FY 2015

* In FY there were also increases in revenues to 2.7 million euros (prior year 1.4 million euros) and other operating income to 10.3 million euros (prior year 3.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)