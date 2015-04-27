BRIEF-Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders
* Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders; company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 K&C Reit Plc:
* Intention to float on AIM
* Intention to raise in excess of 6 million stg and seek admission of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM Source text for Eikon:
* Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders; company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
LONDON, April 5 Pricing in Europe's leveraged loan market is rising after investor pushback on recent deals that were deemed too tightly priced, banking sources said.