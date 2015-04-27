PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 27 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd :
* Potential acquisition of BPR
* Is in exclusive discussions to invest approximately $22.5 million in Banque Populaire Du Rwanda
* Atlas mara intends to merge BPR with BRD Commercial Bank Ltd
* Atlas Mara intends to fund transactions with cash on its balance sheet
* Atlas Mara will purchase applicable secondary shares from local shareholders, resulting in having a controlling stake of over 70 pct in combined entity
* Combined institution will have combined assets of approximately $305 million
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.