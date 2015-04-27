April 27 Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc :

* In FY group has reported a revenue of 90.2 million British pounds ($137 million) (2013: 130.4 million pounds), with EBIT loss of 34.3 million pounds; (2013: profit of 11.9 million pounds)

* Sees higher commercial rights and sponsorship income in 2015, coupled with improved performance from advanced engineering division

* Ambition in 2015 is to consolidate progress made last year, and to materially improve financial results for coming years