April 27 bmp media investors AG :

* Q1 profit of 1.1 million euros ($1.19 million)

* Q1 revenue of 0.00 euros (previous year: 0.00 euros)

* More sales of investments are expected in Q2, as is first majority takeover of a company

* Q1 result from ordinary activities was minus 0.08 million euros (previous year: minus 0.11 million euros)