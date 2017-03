April 28 Avocet Mining Plc

* Group gross loss in 2014 was $19.3 million compared with us$30.4 million in 2013, an improvement of $11.1 million

* FY pretax loss $140.1 million

* FY revenue $110.4 million versus $149.3 million year ago

* FY production 86,037 ounces produced at Inata at cash cost of $1,186 per ounce