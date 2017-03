April 28 Kungsleden

* Says Obtains Long Term financing and lower average cost of funds

* Says the new credit facility has duration of five years and matures in April 2020

* Says has with new credit agreement obtained financing of sek 3.8 billion which corresponds to a average loan to value ratio of 60 per cent

* Says the utilisation of the new credit will extend the purchase capacity by SEK 3.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)