April 29 Stratec Biomedical AG

* news: stratec remains on track in first quarter of 2015

* Increasingly also reviewing inorganic opportunities

* All activities will serve to broaden share of value chain we can offer to our customers

* Key priority in our evaluation of such prospects will be to avoid entering into any competitive situation with existing or potential partners

* Dividend 0.70 eurper share

* Q1 sales rose 0.5 percent to 34.5 million eur

* EBIT of eur 5.8 million in 3m/2015 (+9.7%; 3m/2014: eur 5.3 million*)

* EBIT margin of 16.9% in 3m/2015 (+140 basis points; 3m/2014: 15.5%*)

* Proposed dividend of eur 0.70 per share for 2014

* Performance apparent to date in Q2 of 2015 is consistent with that seen in first three months

* Expect to see slight sales growth in second half of year

* Expect slight sales growth compared with 2014 and a slight increase in ebit margin

* Targets set out in our financial forecast first communicated in july 2013 remain valid

* Has signed a major contract with a leading global diagnostics company for development of a middleware software solution