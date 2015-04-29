UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Powerland AG :
* FY group revenue reached 175.1 million euros ($192.05 million), thus growing by 4.8 pct against previous year 2013
* Group EBIT for 2014 was 10.7 million euros and declined by 13.3 pct against previous year 2013
* Group net profit for 2014 stood at 3.8 million euros and declined by 45.0 pct against previous year 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources