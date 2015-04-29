UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Elringklinger AG
* adhoc: elringklinger lifts revenue to eur 371 million in q1 2015 based on preliminary figures
* Q1 revenue rose 14.6 percent to 371.4 million eur
* Adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocations (eur 1.3 million) at eur 36.7 million
* Outlook for 2015: organic revenue growth of 5 to 7% plus acquisitions; adjusted EBIT of around eur 165 million before purchase price allocations
* EBIT margin (before purchase price allocations) thus stood at just under 10% (13.3 %) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources